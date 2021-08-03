Olympic bronze medallist PV Sindhu felicitated by Union ministers in Delhi; see pics

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Nirmala Sitharaman and Anurag Thakur felicitated Olympic bronze medallist PV Sindhu and her coach Park Tae-Sang in Delhi today.

Sindhu thanking the government and Sports Authority of India (SAI) said, "I thank government & sports authority for never saying no whenever I asked for anything. I couldn't see a lot of spectators but I'm sure billions of people have shown their support to me in India. I want to dedicate it to them. I thank my parents for their efforts and sacrifices.

"It is clearly her efforts, tireless practices & sheer perseverance. It was also the support of her family, her coach & physio. She has repeatedly proved herself, earlier in Rio and now in Tokyo", Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

"I want to congratulate PV Sindhu. She has worked hard for this and we can see its result as she has won the second medal in the Olympics", Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said.





"You are a youth icon, inspiration. You're one of the greatest Olympians India has produced. You've made all of us proud & brought smiles to the faces of 135 crore Indians", Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said while speaking at the event.

The only Indian woman to win two Olympic medals, shuttler P V Sindhu on Tuesday received a warm welcome on her return to the country after claiming a bronze at the Tokyo Games.