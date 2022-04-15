Hyderabad: Olectra launches trails for first-of-its-kind heavy-duty electric trucks

In a major development, Olectra Greentech Limited (OLECTRA) has successfully begun 6x4 heavy-duty Electric tipper trials here on Friday as part of its initiative to expand its product portfolio into the electric truck segment.

Pioneer and market leader in electric bus manufacturing, Olectra has now entered into truck manufacturing and this prototype is built on a heavy-duty electric tipper platform.

The first of its kind truck in India, Olectra tipper, with a 220-km range on a single charge, is built with a heavy-duty bogie suspension tipper capable of managing gradability of more than 25 per cent (scaling slopes on roads with elevation, and ghat roads). The manufacturing will be scaled up in the state-of-the-art facility coming up on the outskirts of Hyderabad soon.

Speaking on this occasion, KV Pradeep, Chairman and Managing Director, said, "Being a pioneer in electric mobility in India, Olectra has now begun heavy-duty tipper trials. This is the first of its kind truck in India. This breakthrough gives us immense pleasure and a moment of pride."

"As fossil fuel costs are skyrocketing, the electric trucks will be a game-changer in the segment. This first of its kind tipper has many super performance features. As the market is looking for cost-effective and highly efficient tippers, the Olectra has finally realised the dream as promised earlier,” he added.

