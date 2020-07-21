Old map of J&K changed in NCERT Class 12 textbook

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has replaced the old map of Jammu and Kashmir in Class 12 political science textbook from this year. This comes about a year after the revocation of Article 370 by the Centre and the creation of the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

An NCERT official told ANI, "Nothing new, only the old map of Jammu and Kashmir has been replaced with a new map by NCERT in Class 12 political science textbook."

Last year on August 5, the Government of India revoked the special status granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir through an amendment in Parliament and also scrapped Article 35 A, and the state was bifurcated into two union territories--Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.