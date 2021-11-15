OLA S1 electric scooter; here is a look at its performance and features

OLA is all set to launch its first E-Scooter which already has gained popularity in India. Ola’s scooter took the Indian EV market by storm on its launch back on August 15 this year. It received more than 1 lakh bookings within a period of 24 hours.

Many more have expressed an interest in going for the electric scooter in near future. Ola will next open the purchase window for fresh orders of its e-scooter on December 16.

The models handed out for review were not finished products but almost production-ready versions running a beta version of Ola’s in-house software. Varun Dubey, chief marketing officer of Ola Electric Mobility, says to Money Control that, unlike regular scooters, the Ola S1 and the Ola S1 Pro will only get better with timely over-the-air updates to fine-tune and optimize the software.

Design: The S1 Pro has a lean, taut look with no visible panel gaps, an excellent paint finish, and a wide berth that makes it practical for all. It gets LED headlamps as well taillights. Ola is offering the S1 product in five different colour variants. For the S1 Pro model, you get five more colour options.

Features: The scooter will have a keyless operation and can be started using a mobile phone app. Multiple driver profiles can be made. There is a GPS and connectivity facility along with an option to open and close the boot of the Ola scooter.

Speed: In terms of top speed, S1 is limited to 90 kmph whereas the S1 Pro can go up to 115 kmph. The S1 Pro is also a little faster, reaching 0-30 kmph in 3 seconds and 0-60 in 5 seconds. In comparison, S1 takes 3.6 and 7 seconds, respectively.

Space: Under the seat, though, is where Ola has managed to liberate lots of space. Two half helmets can be parked here with ease. Overall, the under-seat bin offers 36 litres of cargo space.

Price: S1 is priced at Rs 97,703 while the S1 pro goes up to Rs 1.27 lakh.

No other electric scooter, perhaps, has created as much buzz, as much hype and has managed to craft such a fan following before even officially hitting roads as the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooter.

(with inputs from sources)

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 07:20 PM IST