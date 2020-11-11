Odisha's revenue generation shows upward trend by October end

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Odisha's total revenue collection by October end of the current year has grown by 2.27 per cent over the corresponding period of last financial year.

The information was shared during a meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy in LoksebaBhawan conference hall on Tuesday.

Reviewing fiscal performances of various departments up to October-2020 presented by Principal Secretary Finance Ashok Kumar Meena, Chief Secretary Tripathy directed the departments to "focus on speedy implementation of the livelihood and infrastructure laying projects".

The review showed the revenue generation from both own tax and non-tax sources grew around 2.27 per cent by end of October 2020 in comparison to the corresponding period of the last year.

The total revenue generation from both the sources by end of October 2019 was around Rs 25002.84 crore which increased to Rs 25571.42 crore during the current financial year. The total Non-tax revenue during the period grew by 23.41 per cent during in current fiscal in comparison to the last fiscal year.

The total revenue generated from non-tax sources up to October 2019 was Rs 7533.26 crore which increased to Rs 9296.60 crore during the corresponding period of the current year.

Chief Secretary Tripathy asked the departments of water resources, rural development, works, housing and urban development to "prioritize identified strategic projects and complete those within the scheduled time".

He assured the departments that there would be "no dearth of funds project implementation".Tripathy also directed the departments to furnish their budget input by December end for preparation of the ensuing 2021-22 annual budget.