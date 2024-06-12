 Odisha's CM-Designate Mohan Majhi's Wife Says, 'Never Thought That My Husband Would Become CM'
Odisha's CM-Designate Mohan Majhi's Wife Says, 'Never Thought That My Husband Would Become CM'

After the announcement of Majhi’s name for the CM post, people started celebrating in his native village, Raikala, in Keonjhar district.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: It was nothing short of a miracle for the family members of Mohan Charan Majhi, as none of them had ever thought that he would become the chief minister of Odisha.

Mohan’s mother, wife, and two sons, who reside in government quarters in Bhubaneswar, were surprised when Majhi was declared the new CM on Tuesday. They first learned about his elevation to the top post from local news channels. Until that moment, they had been completely unaware.

Priyanka Majhi's Reaction To News Of Her Husband Being Elevated To The Position Of CM Of Odisha

“I never thought that he (Mohan) would become the CM. I was expecting that he would secure a ministerial berth in the new BJP cabinet. It was a breathtaking surprise for me and my family,” Mohan’s wife Priyanka said, her voice tinged with disbelief and pride.

Priyanka said she, along with her family, was watching a news channel when they learned about the development. She expressed confidence that her husband would do good work for the people of the state and his own constituency, Keonjhar.

Mohan Majhi's Family Reaction To The Announcement

Mohan’s mother, Bale Majhi, said she is very happy that her son became the CM. “He came forward to serve the people when he was a youth. First, he became sarpanch, then MLA, and now Chief Minister,” she said.

“It was a surprise for me that my father became the CM. My friends are asking for treats from me,” said Majhi’s son Krishna, a class 8 student at a central school.

After the announcement of Majhi’s name for the CM post, people started celebrating in his native village, Raikala, in Keonjhar district. Majhi has a small asbestos house, where he has also been running his office.

“We are all happy that our Majhi has become the CM. He is a humble person and will definitely work for the state and meet the aspirations of the people,” said a neighbour of the CM-designate.

Meanwhile, many supporters and well-wishers of Majhi are flocking to his residence in Bhubaneswar to congratulate him.

