 Odisha train tragedy: How locals helped Kerala family in lucky escape from disastrous accident
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOdisha train tragedy: How locals helped Kerala family in lucky escape from disastrous accident

Odisha train tragedy: How locals helped Kerala family in lucky escape from disastrous accident

Semeera, who was along with her husband and son in the ill-fated train, escaped unhurt but were numbed to witness the bleeding dead bodies and people crying for help.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
Locals at the rescue spot after the tragic Odisha train accident in Balasore | ANI

A family from Kerala onboard the accident hit Coromandel Express had a lucky escape in the mishap that killed close to 300 people and injured close to 1000 passengers. Semeera, who was along with her husband and son in the ill-fated train, escaped unhurt but were numbed to witness the bleeding dead bodies and people crying for help. Semeera is from Payyannur district in Kerala and is also the municipal councillor, as per reports.

Read Also
Odisha Train Tragedy: Several trains cancelled, diverted; check list here
article-image

The deadly accident that took place on Friday evening in the Balasore district of Odisha shocked the nation and the loss of lives has caused grief and anguish across India and the world. However, it was the locals who first rushed to the spot upon learning about the accident and got into the rescue act from the first hour of the accident itself.

Read Also
Odisha Train Tragedy: Opposition questions signalling and safety system, condoles loss of lives
article-image

One such family that was helped in the hour of crisis was Semeera's. As per a report in The News Minute, when Semeera and her family got down from the train following the impact of collision, locals who had rushed to the spot with torch in their hands helped them reach the main road.

Read Also
Odisha Train Tragedy: Indigenous 'Kavach' system to prevent accidents was missing on Balasore route;...
article-image

The news portal report also mentioned that the family took a cab for Bhubaneshwar and are now awaiting the train that would help reach the survivors to their destination. While the tragic accident has resulted in a feeling of anguish across the nation, such acts of kindness by strangers reaffirms one's faith in humanity and brotherhood.

Read Also
Odisha Train Tragedy: People queue up to donate blood for injured at Balasore hospital
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha train tragedy: How locals helped Kerala family in lucky escape from disastrous accident

Odisha train tragedy: How locals helped Kerala family in lucky escape from disastrous accident

Odisha train tragedy LIVE updates: PM Modi meets survivors at Cuttack hospital as death toll rises...

Odisha train tragedy LIVE updates: PM Modi meets survivors at Cuttack hospital as death toll rises...

Watch: Odisha train survivor describes being buried under 10-15 people, compares reservation coach...

Watch: Odisha train survivor describes being buried under 10-15 people, compares reservation coach...

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Odisha train accident, says 'guilty will be punished stringently'

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Odisha train accident, says 'guilty will be punished stringently'