 Odisha Train Accident: Railways' Report Points To 'Human Error', No Mention Of 'Sabotage' Theory
While there has been no official confirmation, some sources said the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) informed in its report that the accident occurred due to human error on the part of on-duty officials in the Signalling and Telecom Department as well as the Traffic Department.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
The accident site near Balasore | FPJ

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), in his report submitted to the Indian Railways on the tragic Odisha train accident that killed over 288 poeple and injured over 1000 passengers, said that the incident happened due to "human error" and not "sabotage". After the tragic accident, sabotage was also discussed as one of the possible factors responsible for the deadly accident. However, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) in his report has ruled out the sabotage angle. The report will not be made public as a CBI inquiry on the accident is already underway and is yet to submit its report.

CBI probe already underway

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who was present during the rescue and relief operations after the accident, had made an announcement that a CBI inquiry was recommended by the railway board in the accident, following which a CBI probe was ordered in the case. The CBI is yet to submit its report to the Railway Board.

Officials failed to follow the standard operating procedure, says report

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) in his report flagged lackings in the communication between the signalling and relay room employees, said reports. However, the Railways will not make public the CRS probe report on the Balasore triple train accident to ensure that there is no "influence or interference" on the CBI's ongoing investigation in the case, senior officials told news agency PTI on Friday. The officials failed to follow the standard operating procedure in place for train operations, according to the sources cited by the news agency.

Report to not be made public

"We will not be disclosing anything on the CRS report as another independent CBI inquiry is underway. This is to ensure that this report does not in any way influence or interfere with the other report. We will take cognisance of both the reports and make an overall evaluation of the incident and then take whatever steps necessary," a senior official told PTI.

