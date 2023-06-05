Odisha Tragedy: Recent CAG Report Highlights Safety Flaws and Delays In Accident Investigations By Indian Railways

Representative image | FPJ

A recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for the year 2022 has shed light on significant shortcomings in the safety inspection and accident inquiry procedures of the Indian Railways. The report has raised concerns about the infrastructure's safety and the effectiveness of accident investigations.

Inspections suffered alarming shortfall of 30%

The CAG report revealed that inspections conducted by Track Recording Cars, vital for assessing the geometrical and structural conditions of railway tracks, suffered from alarming shortfalls of up to 30%.

The report identified 32 instances of perfect idling of track machines, primarily due to the operating department of the concerned zonal railway failing to provide necessary blocks. Additionally, it was found that 30% of maintenance blocks were not planned by the responsible divisions of Indian Railways for track maintenance.

Report highlights delay in submitting accident inquiry reports

Another significant issue highlighted in the report was the delay in submitting inquiry reports for railway accidents. Shockingly, in 63% of the cases, the reports were not submitted to the accepting authority within the prescribed time schedule. Moreover, the report pointed out that in 49% of the cases, there were delays in the acceptance of the reports by the relevant authorities.

In response to these findings, the CAG has called upon Indian Railways to ensure strict adherence to scheduled timelines for conducting and finalising accident inquiries. The report recommends the adoption of fully mechanised methods of track maintenance and improved technologies to ensure timely implementation of maintenance activities.

CAG report's findings serve as a wake-up call

Leaders of the railway workers union have expressed concern over the revelations and emphasised the need for urgent action to address these deficiencies. They have called for the implementation of robust monitoring mechanisms and the incorporation of advanced maintenance techniques to enhance track safety and improve the overall reliability of the system.

"The CAG report's findings serve as a wake-up call for the authorities, highlighting the importance of prioritising safety measures and expediting accident investigations. With one of the world's largest railway networks, railway administration must diligently address these issues to ensure the well-being of passengers and the smooth functioning of its operations" said a leader of workers union who don't want to be quoted.