Odisha Class 10 board exam to start from 3 May – here's the full schedule

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has finally released the schedule for the SSC exam. The Std 10 board exam will start from 3 May 2021.
The exam will be conducted at designated centres across the state in the offline pen-and-paper format.
Earlier, the Odisha government had announced that the annual board exam for Std 10 students would be held from 3 to 15 May 2021, and that the result would be announced within 40–50 days.
Here's the full schedule:
In 2020, the schedule for the board exams was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Now, with the regular board exam season here, students of the Odisha state board had been waiting for Std 10 board exam timetable.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already announced the timetables for its Stds 10 and 12 board exams—from 4 May to 7 June 2021, and from 4 May to 11 June 2021, respectively, in the offline mode.