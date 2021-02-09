Odisha Class 10 board exam to start from 3 May – here's the full schedule

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has finally released the schedule for the SSC exam. The Std 10 board exam will start from 3 May 2021.

The exam will be conducted at designated centres across the state in the offline pen-and-paper format.

Earlier, the Odisha government had announced that the annual board exam for Std 10 students would be held from 3 to 15 May 2021, and that the result would be announced within 40–50 days.

Here's the full schedule: