Odisha: Security forces recover IEDs, Maoist literature, weapons in Malkangiri district

A joint team of Special Operating Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) recovered a major Maoist's dump of incriminating articles near the jungle area of Nadmenjeri village under Jantri gram panchayat under Jodambo police limits in the border area of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha in Malkangiri district, informed Nitesh Wadhmani, Superintendent of Police (SP), Malkangiri on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to the ANI, Malkangiri SP said, "This has led to the recovery and seizure of a large number of arms, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), explosives, Maoist literature and other incriminating articles." He further added that these articles are suspected to be used in making IEDs and to target villagers and police teams during Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) elections.

He informed that his team seized 1 country-made gun, 1 tiffin IED approximately 05 Kg, 1 pressure IED, 3 broken country-made pistols, 1 broken country-made revolver, 42 metres codex wire, 2 detonators, 3 banners, 1 tiffin container for IED making, literature, 3 batteries, 15 electric wire, 3 mobile charger pin, 2 remote, 1 electronic mechanism, 1 cutting plier, 1 hammer, 1 hacksaw, 2 CD plate, iron scrap material and electronic scrap material.

Wadhmani stated it as a major jolt to the subversive and anti-national design of Maoists in this area. He further added that the police department suspect the explosives along with other articles belonging to the Maoist cadres of AOBSZC to carry out their subversive and anti-national activities.

"Malkangiri Police are confident of ensuring free, fair, and safe Panchayat elections in Swabhiman Anchal," Nitesh Wadhmani said.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 06:50 PM IST