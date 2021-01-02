Odisha: PM Modi lays foundation stone for permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur

Earlier, in a tweet, Prime Minister Modi had said that he will lay the foundation stone for the permanent campus of Indian Institutes of Management, Sambalpur at 11 AM on Saturday.

According to the statement, IIM Sambalpur is the first IIM to implement the idea of the flipped classroom where the basic concepts are learnt in digital mode and experiential learning takes place in the class, through live projects from the industry.

The Institute also outscored all other IIMs in terms of the highest gender diversity with 49 per cent girl students in MBA (2019-21) batch and 43 per cent in MBA (2020-22) batch, the statement said.

(With inputs from ANI)