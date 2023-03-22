Odisha: Mamata Banerjee inspects land for new guest house in Puri, offers prayers to Jagannath

Puri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a three-day visit to Odisha, on Wednesday visited and inspected the proposed land at Odisha’s Puri for West Bengal Government guest house ‘Bangla Nivas’.

Talking to the media, Mamata said that she had liked the land and will also talk about the issue with Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during their meeting scheduled on Thursday.

“I thank Naveenji for sending Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena and Collector Samarth Verma along with me to inspect the land. Lots of tourists from West Bengal visit Jagannath temple every year and with this guest house there will be another place for the tourist to put up. A new airport will be coming up here and also a bridge. I am confident that this guest house will not only be a home away from home for the visitors but also foster further tourism,” said Mamata.

It may be noted that the Odisha government had allotted five-acre land along the beach for the proposed guesthouse.

Asked whether she will discuss anything about the Lok Sabha election scheduled next year with Patnaik, Mamata said it will be a ‘courtesy’ meeting.

“Naveenji had visited me for the World Cup Hockey and I have told him that I will meet him during my next visit to Odisha. It is a courtesy meeting,” further added the West Bengal Chief Minister.

After inspecting the land, Mamata Banerjee offered prayers at Jagannath temple Puri.

“I visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri and sought the divine blessings of Lord Jagannath on behalf of the entire Ma-Mati-Manush government. It was a privilege to be in the presence of such a sacred and cherished cultural site,” added Mamata.

Read Also Mamata challenges summons over disrespect to National Anthem, moves up to Bombay High Court