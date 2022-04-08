Odisha: Journalist tied to a hospital bed by his leg, allegedly after reporting about corruption in Nilgiri PS area

Loknath Dalei, a journalist in Balasore was seen chained to a hospital bed by his leg, allegedly by Police reportedly over the publication of news regarding corruption in the Nilgiri PS area of the district, reported ANI.

Odisha Police DGP has ordered an inquiry into this matter.



Journalist Dalei claims that he was asked to come to Police Station where his mobile was snatched away & he was thrashed by inspector-in-charge Draupadi Das. He further claims that when he fell unconscious due to thrashing, he was hospitalised & his leg was cuffed to his bed by a Policeman.

Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter. OHRC directed IG Eastern Range, Balasore to submit a report in the matter within 15 days.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 04:22 PM IST