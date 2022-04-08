Odisha: Journalist chained to hospital bed after arrest; photo goes viral

In a shocking incident, a journalist from Odisha's Balasore district, who was arrested for allegedly thrashing a cop, was chained to his hospital bed while undergoing treatment.

A photo of the journalist, Lokanath Dalei, had gone viral on different social media platforms. In that picture, Dalei was lying down on the floor of the hospital with his legs attached to a handcuff and tied using an iron chain to a hospital bed.

According to Hindustan Times, Loknath Dalei accused a local inspector of harbouring a grudge against him over the publication of news regarding the failure in curbing brown sugar smuggling. He added the case was registered against him after a home guard’s two-wheeler hit his motorcycle on Monday.

Dalei, serving as a Nilagiri reporter of a local media house, has alleged his arrest is a revenge bid over some news reports against the police. He demanded action against IIC and the second officer of the Nilagiri police station.

Expressing deep concern over the incident, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said media is the fourth pillar of democracy.

"In a democracy, one should respect differences in opinions. But putting a handcuff on a journalist like a professional criminal is not acceptable in a healthy society," he said.

Pradhan has urged the senior police officers to conduct a proper inquiry and take strong action against the officials involved in this act.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 11:20 AM IST