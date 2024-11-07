Odisha Govt Disburses ₹423 Crore To Districts Affected By Cyclone Dana

Satellite image of India as published by IMD on October 24, 2024. Cyclone Dana is visible near the eastern coast of the country | IMD

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): The Odisha government disbursed Rs 423 crore to various districts across the state to compensate for the losses incurred during Cyclone Dana.

Suresh Pujari, Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management minister said on Wednesday that the government assessed the loss due to the cyclone to be around 616.19 crore as the various districts and departments submitted their reports.

Statement Of Suresh Pujari, Odisha's Revenue & Disaster Management Minister

"I had made a statement that after receipt of the loss report from different districts and different departments of the state government, the loss was assessed at 616 crore 19 lakhs and 30 thousand. Subsequently, we got a supplementary loss report from the Water Resource Ministry," the Odisha minister said.

Also saying that the government has decided on a disbursement of around 423 crores, he added, "After examining all the reports from different departments and calculating the admissible amount we have put the entire disbursement at approx. 423 crore. This amount will be transmitted to different districts by evening."

The collectors in the state have been ordered to make sure that the amount reaches all the affected during the cyclonic storm within seven days.

"We have asked all the collectors to ensure that the disbursement is made to the beneficiaries who were affected during the cyclonic storm and subsequent flood as quickly as possible and the entire process of disbursement of compensation amount must not exceed seven days," he added.

The minister has also said that the state government will compensate those whose houses and crops have been affected in various districts.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Conducts An Aerial Survey

Earlier Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas of the state and directed concerned departments to immediately assess the damage and provide assistance to the needy. Minister Pujari and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja also accompanied the CM Majhi.

About Cyclone Dana

Cyclone Dana hit the Odisha coast on October 25, though the state did not report any causality during the storm. CM on Saturday, expressed gratitude to the people who played a vital role in this.

The cyclonic storm made landfall between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, uprooted trees, and snapped power lines in several areas. Multiple organisations, including the Indian Navy, Air Force, and the National Disaster Response Force helped in sending aid across the state and carrying out evacuations.

