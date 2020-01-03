Odisha govt asks collectors to ensure Aadhaar seeding with pension schemes by Mar 15

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has asked the district collectors to ensure Aadhaar seeding with social security pension schemes Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY) and National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) by March 15, officials said on Friday.

In a letter to all the collectors, the Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities said, "Starting from 01.04.2020, pension under NSAP/MBPY will not be disbursed without Aadhaar."

The letter said 91 per cent and 73 per cent of the beneficiaries of NSAP and MBPY respectively have linked their Aadhaar cards with the schemes till October last year and 100 per cent seeding should be achieved by March 15 to bring transparency in the schemes.