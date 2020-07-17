Odisha govt announces 14-day complete lockdown in 4 high caseload districts

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): The Odisha government on Thursday announced a 14-day complete lockdown in four districts including Ganjam, Khorha, Cuttack and Jajpur along with entire Rourkela Municipal Corporation area, from 9 pm on Friday to midnight of July 31, said Asit Tripathy, State Chief Secretary.

Informing about the decision Tripathy said, "State government has decided to impose a 14-day complete lockdown in these four districts and one Municipal Corporation area after considering the ongoing epidemical survey that shows -- two-third of the active and news cases, which accounts for nearly 66 per cent have been reported from these places."

"Aggressive surveillance, testing, contact tracing, isolation and treatment will be done during this period to contain the decease," he added. According to the state government's order, during this lockdown, all shops and commercial establishments, offices and institutions shall remain closed and mobility of people is also restricted, with following exemptions -- central and state government establishments, utilities and essential services, transport, vegetable, food and grocery, economic and other activities.