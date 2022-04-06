Odisha: Father, 2 daughters and grandson travelling on bike killed in road accident

Four members of a family, including a five-year-old child, died on Tuesday after their motorcycle was hit by a minivan in Odisha's Ganjam district.

According to India Today, the incident took place in Odisha’s Ganjam district. A man, his two daughters and his minor grandson were killed after their bike was hit by a speeding van.

The police said that the accident occurred at Indhanapur when they were returning from Munigadi in the district.

As per reports, three people died on the spot, while the minor succumbed to his injuries at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Following the accident, tension erupted in the area. Irate villagers blocked a section of the Aska-Bhanjanagar road for a few hours, demanding compensation for the next of kin of the deceased.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 09:31 AM IST