Odisha Declares Morning Classes In Schools Due To Hot Weather

Odisha government announced morning classes in all schools due to hot weather Speaking to ANI about the instructions of the state government, the State Project Director of Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority (OPEPA), Anupam Saha said, "Because of the impending increased heat situation in the state, the government has decided that the schools will be running the classes in the morning."

VIDEO | Here's what Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority (OPEPA) State Project Director Anupam Saha said on the change in school timings due to heat waves in the state.



“From April 2, the new academic session (2024-25) has started and considering the increasing heat in… pic.twitter.com/ybj6IWmQLJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 3, 2024

"All the schools have been instructed to keep provisionning drinking water facilities and in case any child falls sick because of the heat, he or she will be taken to the nearest medical facility for treatment," Saha added.

The School and Mass Education department also directed primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, including private institutions to hold morning classes from 7 AM to 11.30 am from April 2. Meanwhile, the state government also issued an advisory for the districts and asked different departments to look after various sectors to deal with the hot and humid conditions.

Protocols for institutions to battle heat wave

As per the instructions, schools, colleges, technical institutions and other academic institutions are asked to ensure the availability of proper drinking water. Sufficient ORS are also to be kept in schools and colleges.

The guidelines include restrictions on outdoor activities so that the students are not exposed to heatwave conditions. All parents should be sensitized to ensure that their children carry a water bottle while going to school and college.

"Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over North Interior Karnataka, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal during 3-6 April; Jharkhand, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 4-6 April, 2024", IMD said in its bulletin. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that due to ongoing dry conditions in major parts of Odisha and high solar insolation, the maximum temperature is likely to be between 38 to 40 degrees Celsius at many places in the interior parts and between 36 to 38 degrees in the coastal districts during the next few days.