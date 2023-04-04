 Odisha Crime: Second wife sets man on fire over property dispute in Ganjam; condition critical
According to locals, there was a dispute between the sons of Prafula's first wife and his second wife over property.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
Representative Image | File

In a shocking incident, a 72-year-old man sustained severe burn injuries after his second wife allegedly set him on fire on Tuesday over property dispute in Odisha’s  Kulada village in Ganjam district.

As per a news report by Odisha TV, the injured, Prafula Sabat, sustained around 40 per cent burn injuries. Sabat was first admitted to Bhanjanagar hospital and later shifted to Berhampur MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

The report further stated that it appears Prafula had picked up some quarrel with his second wife following which Prafula's wife poured kerosene and set him on fire when he was sitting at the backyard of his house.

Police have started an investigation into the incident.

