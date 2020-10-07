Odisha: Constable dies after falling from roof of a 3-storey building while watching IPL match

A constable of the Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP) died after falling from the roof of a three-storey police barrack building, while watching an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on his cellphone on Tuesday, reported India Today.

The incident was reported from Chandili area in Odisha’s Rayagada district. The deceased constable was identified as Yogeshwar Das (27) who was a resident of Nabarangpur.

Reportedly, Das was sitting on the roof of the building and was watching an IPL game on his cellphone. However, he lost his balance due to excitement and fell down. After the incident, Das was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

