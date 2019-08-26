Odisha: Cobra found in parcel, rescued by forest department

Mayurbhanj: A Cobra snake who was found in a parcel sent through courier service was rescued by the forest department here on Monday. The snake, a 5.5 feet deadly cobra came through a courier service in ward number 5 of Rairangpur area in Mayurbhanj.

According to reports, Mrityu Kumar a resident of word number 5, Rairangpur had ordered some grocery products from Vijayawada. The grocery was sent through a courier in a sealed box. But somehow a rat entered into the box to eat the grocery items when it was in the courier office. Through the same hole, a deadly Cobra entered into the box.

After courier delivery, Mrityu opened the box and found a Cobra inside the box with grocery items. He then called snake rescue team of forest department. Cobra has been rescued and released in the nearest jungle.