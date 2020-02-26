Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik becomes BJD president for eighth consecutive time

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was elected as the president of the ruling BJD for the eighth consecutive term on Wednesday.

The re-election of Patnaik, who was the only leader to have filed nomination papers for the post of BJD president, was announced by returning officer P K Deb.

The 73-year-old leader, who steered the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to a landslide victory in the assembly polls held last year to become Chief Minister for the fifth time in a row, has been holding the top post since the regional party was formed on December 26, 1997.

"The BJD does not fight election to win or lose. It fights to win the love and affection of the people and to serve the people of Odisha," Patnaik said after being formally chosen as president of the regional outfit.

"I thank the 4.5 crore people of the state," the chief minister added.