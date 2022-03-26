e-Paper Get App
Odisha civic poll results: Biju Janta Dal wins 95 out of 108 Urban Local Body Councils

Nearly 65 per cent of the total 40.55 lakh voters had on March 24 exercised their franchise in the elections to civic bodies.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 07:17 PM IST

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik | PTI

Biju Janta Dal (BJD) won 95 out of 108 Urban Local Body Councils in Odisha, reported ANI. BJP got 6, Congress 4, Independents got 3 seats according to report.

The ruling party's mayor candidates in three municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur were also leading over their nearest rivals. Counting of votes polled in Dhamnagar Notified Area Council in Bhadrak district will be held later, an SEC official said.

The results will decide the fate of 6,411 candidates contesting for the posts of mayor and chairperson and 5,842 nominees for councillor and corporator posts.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 07:17 PM IST