Odisha CHSE class 12 science stream results released on orissaresults.nic.in

The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has declared the result of class 12 science examination today.

Students who appeared for the class 12 science stream exam in 2020 can check their results on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in

Steps to check the results:

Visit the official website - orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter registration number, roll number

Results will appear on the screen

Download it, and take a print out for further reference

In 2019, the CHSE had released the results of the class 12 exam on June 21, but this year it has been delayed due to COVID-19 and followed lockdown.