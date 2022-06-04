Odisha cabinet reshuffle: All ministers resign, new ones to take oath tomorrow at 12 pm

All ministers in the Odisha cabinet have resigned while the new ones will take oath on Sunday at 12 pm, according to news agency ANI.
This comes a day after the ruling Biju Janta Dal (BJD) in Odisha registered a landslide victory in the Brajrajnagar assembly by-poll with its candidate Alaka Mohanty winning by a margin of 66,122 votes, pushing the opposition BJP to the third position for the first time since 2019.
The BJD also pulled off a victory winning all the three Rajya Sabha seats unopposed.
The three BJD candidates who made it to the Rajya Sabha are Sulata Deo, Manas Ranjan Mangaraj and Sasmit Patra.
Patra was re-nominated to the Rajya Sabha.
The three were elected unopposed as neither the opposition BJP nor Congress fielded any candidate due to lack of numbers in the Assembly
The three seats will fall vacant on July 1 when the tenure of N Bhaskar Rao, Prasanna Acharya and Sasmit Patra's tenure in the Rajya Sabha ends.
While Patra has been elected twice in a row, Deo and Mangaraj are first timers.
The election was slated to take place on June 10 but as no other candidates filed their nomination, the trio were elected unopposed.
The BJD has 113 MLAs in the 147-member assembly while the opposition BJP and Congress have 22 and nine legislators respectively.
