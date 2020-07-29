Odisha BSE Results 2020: Class 10 scores declared on bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in

The results of the annual matriculation examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha for Class 10 has been declared today.

State education minister Samir Dash declared the result today in the office of Board of Secondary Education.

BSE Class 10 exams were not affected due to COVID-19 pandemic as they were conducted in February and March, however, the evaluation process was affected due to it as they were to be declared by the end of April.

The students can check their results on bseodisha.nic.in., bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official website – bseodisha.nic.in

Click on the result link - Class 10 Examination Result 2020

You will be redirected to a new page

Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print out

Around 5.6 lakh candidates appeared for the examinations held in February and March.

After completion of the examinations on March 2, evaluation of answer sheets had begun from March 18. However, it was stopped after two days following the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Board decided to resume the evaluation from May 20, but some examiners moved the Orissa High Court apprehending violation of COVID-19 guidelines when the process would restart.

Following assurances from the state government and the Board that all precautionary measures would be taken in the evaluation centres, the high court allowed evaluation of papers to resume.

(With inputs from PTI)