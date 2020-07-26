Odisha BSE class 10 result 2020: BSE to release scores soon on orissaresults.nic.in.

Cuttack: The results of the annual Matriculation examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha for class 10 is likely to be published by the end of this month, a senior official said on Saturday.

"The exact date and time of the publication of results would be announced in a day or two," BSE President Ramshis Hazra here on Saturday.

The results will be uploaded on the official website bseodisha.nic.in, sources said.

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official website – bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in

Click on the result link - Class 10 Examination Result 2020

You will be redirected to a new page

Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print out

Around 5.6 lakh candidates appear for the examinations held in February and March.

After completion of the examinations on March 2, evaluation of answer sheets had begun from March 18. However, it was stopped after two days following the outbreak of COVID-19, sources said.

The Board decided to resume the evaluation from May 20, but some examiners moved the Orissa High Court apprehending violation of COVID-19 guidelines when the process would restart.

Following assurances from the state government and the Board that all precautionary measures would be taken in the evaluation centres, the high court allowed evaluation of papers to resume.

(With inputs from PTI)