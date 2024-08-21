 Odisha: BJP's Mamata Mohanta Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha By-Polls; CM Mohan Charan Majhi & Party Leaders Show Support
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOdisha: BJP's Mamata Mohanta Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha By-Polls; CM Mohan Charan Majhi & Party Leaders Show Support

Odisha: BJP's Mamata Mohanta Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha By-Polls; CM Mohan Charan Majhi & Party Leaders Show Support

BJP on Tuesday announced Mohanta’s candidature for the by-elections for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Odisha. The seat in Odisha has been lying vacant after Mohanta resigned from the membership of the upper house on July 31, two years before the end of her term in Rajya Sabha.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 03:07 PM IST
article-image

Bhubaneswar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mamata Mohanta on Wednesday filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha by-polls. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the party’s Odisha-in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, and BJP state unit chief Manmohan Samal among other leaders were present during the filing of nomination by Mohanta.

“We hope that Mamata Mohanta will certainly win and represent Odisha and BJP in the Rajya Sabha,” said the Chief Minister after the nomination was filed.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Stock Market Outperformed Warren Buffett's Company In Last 25 Years: Report
Indian Stock Market Outperformed Warren Buffett's Company In Last 25 Years: Report
Chhattisgarh Viral Video: BJP MLA Releases 'Sick' Pigeon Into Air During Independence Day Event, Police Action Follows After Bird Fails To Fly
Chhattisgarh Viral Video: BJP MLA Releases 'Sick' Pigeon Into Air During Independence Day Event, Police Action Follows After Bird Fails To Fly
Tripura Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Due To Heavy Rains, Flash Flood In The State
Tripura Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Due To Heavy Rains, Flash Flood In The State
Mother-Son Duo Watch Chhota Bheem Together, Recreate 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' In Viral Video
Mother-Son Duo Watch Chhota Bheem Together, Recreate 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' In Viral Video
Read Also
BJP Selects Senior Advocate Manan Mishra As Rajya Sabha Candidate For Bihar
article-image

BJP Leader Mamata Mohanta Expresses Her Gratitude

Mohanta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda, CM Majhi, and other senior leaders of the party for showing faith in her. Mohanta also stated that she would raise the concerns of the people of Odisha in the Rajya Sabha and try to solve those issues.

“I am taking the pledge today to serve the people and work for the betterment of my community, the people of Mayurbhanj and Odisha. I hope my aim will be fulfilled,” stated Mohanta.

BJP on Tuesday announced Mohanta’s candidature for the by-elections for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Odisha. The seat in Odisha has been lying vacant after Mohanta resigned from the membership of the upper house on July 31, two years before the end of her term in Rajya Sabha. The BJP leader also tendered her resignation from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal on the same day. She later joined BJP at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi.

Read Also
BJP Kerala Leader & MoS George Kurian Files Rajya Sabha Nomination Papers From Madhya Pradesh
article-image

Who Is Mamata Mohanta?

Mohanta, a noted social activist and leader of the Kudumi community, belongs to the Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. Notably, the former BJD leader Mohanta was elected to Rajya Sabha in April 2020. Her membership in the Rajya Sabha was scheduled to end in April 2026. The poll for the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to be held on September 3.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lottery Result: August 21, 2024 - Fifty-Fifty FF 107 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: August 21, 2024 - Fifty-Fifty FF 107 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 21, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 21, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Chhattisgarh Viral Video: BJP MLA Releases 'Sick' Pigeon Into Air During Independence Day Event,...

Chhattisgarh Viral Video: BJP MLA Releases 'Sick' Pigeon Into Air During Independence Day Event,...

Odisha: BJP's Mamata Mohanta Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha By-Polls; CM Mohan Charan Majhi &...

Odisha: BJP's Mamata Mohanta Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha By-Polls; CM Mohan Charan Majhi &...

Delhi HC Extends Interim Protection Of Suspended Trainee IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar Till August 29

Delhi HC Extends Interim Protection Of Suspended Trainee IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar Till August 29