Odisha: BJD's Dipali Das wins Jharsuguda by-poll by a margin of 48,619 votes

Bhubaneswar: Dipali Das won the Jharsuguda by-poll by a margin of 48,619 votes. The BJD secured 107003 votes, BJP 58384 votes and Congress has managed to secure 4473 votes after the culmination of all the rounds of counting.

The by-poll was held following the alleged assassination of health minister Naba Kisore Das on January 29 by a police officer.

Altogether, 79.21 percent of 2.21 lakh voters exercised their franchise on May 10.

Though there were nine candidates in the fray, the contest was restricted to three nominees: Deepali Das of the ruling BJD, Tarun Pandey of the Congress and Tankadhar Tripathy (BJP).

The outcome of the by-poll will not have any impact on the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government headed by Naveen Patnaik, as the party enjoys a comfortable majority.

In the 147-member Odisha Assembly, the BJD has 113 members, while the opposition BJP and Congress have 22 and nine MLAs, respectively. The CPI (M) has one member, and there is one independent legislator.