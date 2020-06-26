Odisha: Angry over his goat being bitten by village dog, man poisons more than 40 strays

In a shocking incident, a man from Cuttack district in Odisha poisoned over 40 street dogs after one of them bit his goat, India Today, reported on Friday.

As per the report, the man, identified as Brahmananda Mallick along with his accomplice, Bharat Mallick, allegedly mixed poison with meat and served it to 40 strays in the village

The village sarpanch lodged a complaint against the duo and the police has begun an investigation.

According to villagers, both the men have absconded after the incident.

Recently, in April a pregnant dog also was beaten to death in Bhubaneswar.