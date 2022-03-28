Odisha: 7 places record 40 degrees Celsius or above, at 40.8, Sambalpur becomes hottest place in state

In last 24 hrs, around 7 places in Odisha recorded 40 degrees Celsius or above. At 40.8, Sambalpur became hottest place in Odisha, said Umashankar Das, IMD Bhubaneswar, reported ANI

There's possibility of dry air in parts of Odisha so we're expecting temperature to rise by 2-3 degrees after 2 days, added Das.

For March 31, IMD has issued a warning for heatwave condition, particularly for Balangir, Sonepur & Boudh. On 1st April too, there's possibility of heatwave condition over a larger area; issued warning for Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Kalahandi & Sambalpur dists, added Umashankar Das.

Yesterday, IMD predicted heat wave at over Western Himalayan Region & Gujarat state during next 3 days; over West MP, Vidarbha & Rajasthan during next 4-5 days; and over south Punjab, south Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, north Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada during 29th-31st March, predicted by India Meteorological Department.

