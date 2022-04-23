e-Paper Get App
Home / India / Odisha: 40 admitted after consuming feast at village function

They were admitted to local hospital in Jajpur district.

ANI | Updated on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 10:34 AM IST

Odisha: 40 admitted over food poisoning after consuming feast at village function. The incident came from Bhadrak district of the state.

They were admitted to local hospital in Jajpur district.10 of them were referred to districit hospital due to food poisoning. Their condition's better, said SK Mohammad, District Hospital Doctor.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 10:34 AM IST