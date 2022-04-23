Odisha: 40 admitted after consuming feast at village function

Odisha: 40 admitted over food poisoning after consuming feast at village function. The incident came from Bhadrak district of the state.
They were admitted to local hospital in Jajpur district.10 of them were referred to districit hospital due to food poisoning. Their condition's better, said SK Mohammad, District Hospital Doctor.
Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
