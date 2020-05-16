Obnoxiously absurd: Twitter fumes over comparison of wearing 'burqa' with the practice of 'sati'

Over the years media has reported several controversies around the choice of Muslim women wearing a burqa. Politicians have only escalated the debate with their demands to ban this particular sartorial choice stating it curtails ‘freedom’. On the other hand there are those who have even harassed women for not wearing burqa.

The latest addition to these absurd remarks over the choice of Muslim women is by a Twitter user named @amitbehere who wrote, "Burqa is as much free will as Sati was. Don't confuse social conditioning with free will, a****les."