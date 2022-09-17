Objectionable remarks on King of Jaipur inscribed on a citation in Samarkand

Inscription written outside the observatory |

Jaipur: An inscription displayed outside the observatory of the famous city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan has objectionable remarks on the King of Jaipur, Sawai Raja Jai Singh.

Kalvakuntal Kavita, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister and former TRS MP, has written a letter to the External Affairs Minister expressing strong objection to this, while Member of Jaipur royal family and Member of Parliament Diya Kumari has also objected to the remarks and said that our history has been presented in a wrong way.

In the observatory inscription, Sawai Jai Singh has been described as a servant of Muhammad Shah, a descendant of Mughal emperor Babur. The same thing is also written in the citation inside the observatory.

The inscription on the board of the observatory of Samarkand reads – ‘Ancestors of Mirza Babur who reigned in XVII-XVIII centuries in India paid great attention to the order of Boburiy Sultan Mukhhhammnadshoh (1719-1748) were created observatories in Jaypur, Banoras and Delhi by the servant of the palace, astronomers Sawai Jai Singh during the first half of the XVIII century, where they imitated astronomic instruments and equipments in the Samarkand observatory.’

Kalvakuntal Kavita wrote ‘these pictures have been sent by a friend. These belong to the Samarkand Observatory. In this, the respected historical figure of our country has been described as a servant. I request the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister to take this issue to the Government of Uzbekistan and get it amended.

Kavita has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressing strong objection to Jaipur founder Sawai Jai Singh being described as a servant of Babur's descendants.

In the letter, Kavita wrote, "the description of one of our very respected Indian rulers Sawai Jai Singh of Jaipur (Amer) has been portrayed in an inferior light at the Samarkand observatory in Uzbekistan. It is a site of national importance in Uzbekistan and refers to Sawai Jai Singh as the “servant of the palace” of Babur."

Kavita requested the external affairs minister to take this up with the government of Uzbekistan.

While the member of the Jaipur Royal family and BJP MP Diya Kumari has also made a strong objection to this and said, "Our history has been presented in a wrong way. Whatever is written in the inscription is baseless. Sawai Jai Singh’s contribution to the field of astronomy is unmatched. I have raised the issue with the competent authorities and written a letter. I am sure it will be replaced and removed."

It is to mention here that the observatory named Jantar Mantar in Jaipur was built by Sawai Jai Singh and is now a world UNESCO world heritage site. It is a collection of 19 astronomical instruments.