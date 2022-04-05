'Object to the way in which it was done': LJP MP Chirag Paswan reacts on eviction from Delhi bungalow

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan who was evicted last week from the government bungalow allotted to his father, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan today said he felt "betrayed" at the way his family was thrown out and humiliated.

According to NDTV report, Chirag Paswan said he had been prepared to vacate the 12, Janpath bungalow as his family was no longer entitled to it after Ram Vilas Paswan's death.

"Something that belongs to the government cannot be permanent and we would never think of claiming it. I was lucky to stay here for so many years. My father played a long innings here...this house was practically the birthplace of the social justice movement," Chirag Paswan said.

He also said that he just objects to the way in which it was done. "I don't feel bad about losing the house...it would have gone someday," the LJP MP added.

He said while the deadline to vacate was March 20, he had been ready to leave the day before.

"I was leaving...I don't know why I was stopped from leaving the house and given an assurance," he said.

"They threw my father's photo... We had such cherished photos. They walked on the photos with slippers on...they wore slippers all over the beds," Mr Paswan said.

"This sort of humiliation for someone you gave the Padma Bhushan this year - you are insulting his memory..." Chirag said further.

Chirag Paswan, who was part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), contested the 2020 Bihar election on his own and failed to make a mark. Last year, his uncle Pashupati Paras broke away and formed his own outfit.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 06:19 PM IST