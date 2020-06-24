OBC Commission's tenure extended by six months

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to extend the tenure of the OBC Commission by six months as its functioning was affected due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Constituted in October 2017, the Commission, headed by Justice G Rohini (retd), has interacted with all the states/UTs which have sub-categorised Other Backward Classes (OBCs), an official statement said.

The Commission was of the view that it would require some more time to submit its report since repetitions, ambiguities, inconsistencies and errors of spelling or transcription appearing in the existing Central List of OBCs need to be cleared.

It had, therefore, earlier sought extension of its term up to July 31 this year.

However, due to the nationwide lockdown and travel restrictions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission was not able to complete its task even during the extended time.

"Therefore, the term of the Commission is being extended for a period of 6 more months i.e. up to 31 January 2021," the statement said.

The communities in the existing OBC list that have not been able to get any major benefit of reservation -- in appointments on central government posts and in admissions in central educational institutions -- are expected to benefit once the recommendations of the Commission are implemented, it said.

"The Commission is likely to make recommendations for benefit of such marginalised communities in the Central List of OBCs," it said.