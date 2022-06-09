Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad: Tweets and comments don't reflect views of govt, says MEA | ANI Photo

As the comments made by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal on Prophet Muhammad drew international condemnation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said tweets and comments don't reflect views of the government.

"We've made it pretty clear that the tweets & comments don't reflect views of the Govt. This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comments & tweets," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

When asked if this issue came up during EAM Dr S Jaishankar's meet with Iran's Foreign Minister, Bagchi said, "My understanding is that this issue was not raised during that conversation."

Meanwhile, Bagchi further said that India will host the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' meeting on 16th-17th June. EAM Dr S Jaishankar & Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will co-chair the meeting, he added.

"India will host the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' meeting on 16th-17th June to mark the 30th anniversary of our dialogue relations and the 10th anniversary of our strategic partnership with ASEAN," the MEA spokesperson said.

"EAM Dr S Jaishankar & Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will co-chair the meeting. Foreign Ministers of other ASEAN member states and ASEAN Secretary-General will participate in the meeting. 2022 has been designated as the ASEAN-India friendship year," he added.

