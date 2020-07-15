Number of students scoring above 90%, 95% drops

New Delhi: The number of students scoring marks above 90 per cent and 95 per cent in the Class 10 exams conducted by CBSE has dropped this year, according to data. Over 1.84 lakh students have secured above 90 per cent marks which is three per cent less than last year's figure, according to data shared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

In 2019, over 2.2 lakh students were in this category comprising 12.78 per cent of the total number of students. This year only 9.84 per cent of the total students have secured above 90 per cent marks. A total of 18.73 lakh students appeared in the exam, of them, 17.13 lakh passed. The number scoring above 95 per cent has also decreased. Last year over 57,000 students had secured 95 per cent in aggregate, this year 41,084 students could do so.

This year, students were evaluated as per an alternative assessment scheme, after the pending exams were cancelled in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Girls outshone boys yet again in the Class 10 exam, and recorded a pass percentage of 91.46. There has been a marginal increase of 0.36 per cent in the pass percentage as against last year.

UP farmer's son scores 98.2% in Class 12, set to join top US university: The 18-year-old son of a farmer in a remote UP village has scored 98.2 per cent in his Class 12 exams which has paved the way for his admission to a prestigious Ivy League University in the US on full scholarship. Humanities student Anurag Tiwari, who belongs to Sara­san village in Lakhimpur district, said he has got selected to Cornell University where he would be pursuing higher studies in Economics.

The 18-year-old humanities student scored 95 marks in Mathematics, 97 in English, 99 in Political Science, and a full 100 both in History and Economics, as per the exam results announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday.

"For those who aren't happy with their CBSE Class X and XII results, I want to tell them — one exam doesn't define who you are. Each of you is blessed with numerous talents. Live life to the fullest. Never lose hope, always look ahead. You will do wonders!," said Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister.