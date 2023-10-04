Nuh Violence: Congress MLA Mamman Khan Gets Interim Bail Till October 18

Nuh Violence: Cong MLA Mamman Khan Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody | X

Chandigarh: The Congress MLA Mamman Khan, who was arrested last month in connection with the July 31 communal clashes in Nuh district of Haryana, was released from judicial custody after getting interim bail by a Nuh court late Tuesday evening.

Arrest and charges against Khan

Khan, an MLA from Firozepur Jhirka in Nuh district, was arrested on September 14 for his alleged involvement in communal clashes in Nagina block of the district. He faced four FIRs registered against him and had already been granted bail in two cases. The interim bail was granted to him by the court of additional district and sessions judge Ajay Sharma. Subsequent to his arrest, Khan was first sent to two-day police remand on September 14 subsequent to which the court had extended his police remand for two more days. He remained in judicial custody since September 19.

Though the Nuh police, through its counsel, opposed Khan’s bail plea and held that the cyber cell report of Khan’s mobile phone and laptop which would show his involvement in the violence, was expected soon, the court granted him bail till October 18 asking Khan to cooperate in the police probe. Police had held that in cases of vandalism and arson that took place, Khan not only had a role in instigating but also in conspiring the violence.

Background of the case

It may be recalled that communal clashes had erupted in Nuh and the adjoining areas in Haryana on July 31 last when a religious procession taken out by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal was attacked in which six people including two home guards and a naib imam were killed, over 80 others, including many police personnel injured, and which had led to massive damage to public and private properties.