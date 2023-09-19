Nuh Violence: Cong MLA Mamman Khan Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody | X

Chandigarh: Congress MLA Mamman Khan, who was arrested in connection with the July 31 communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh district, was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Nuh court on Tuesday.

Arrested from Rajasthan on late Thursday night, Khan was first sent to two-day police remand on Friday subsequent to which the court had extended his police remand for two more days on Sunday.

Khan's arrest:

Khan’s arrest was anticipated as he had failed to appear before the police twice despite police notices asking him to join its probe – on August 31 and September 10 - and also there being no relief to him subsequently by the Punjab and Haryana High Court where he had sought an urgent hearing against his arrest as he claimed, he was being falsely implicated.

Khan who is an MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka seat in district Nuh, was named in different cases and the charges against him included promoting enmity between different groups on religious grounds.

Police held that in cases of vandalism and arson that took place, Khan not only had a role in instigating but also conspiring the violence.

For the record, communal clashes had erupted in Nuh and the adjoining areas in Haryana on July 31 last when a religious procession taken out by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal was attacked in which six people including two home guards and a naib imam were killed, over 80 others, including many police personnel injured and which had led to massive damage to public and private properties.