Nuh Violence: All Demolitions Were As Per Law, Haryana Govt Informs HC

Chandigarh: Maintaining that due procedure was followed in the demolition drive in Haryana’s Nuh district after the communal clashes on July 31, the state government has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court in its reply that of the total 354 people affected by the demolitions, 283 were Muslims and 71, Hindus.

The Haryana government’s reply was submitted before the high court on Friday after the court had asserted that one of the issues arising out of Nuh demolitions was whether the state was conducting "ethnic cleansing".

Read Also Bittu Bajrangi Sent To 1-Day Police Remand Allegedly For Instigating Communal Clashes In Nuh

Addressing 'Ethnic Cleansing' Concerns

It may be recalled that the court had raised questions on August 7 on the demolition drive asking if the properties of a "particular community" were targeted "under the guise of a law and order situation" and sought an affidavit on the details about demolitions and if any notices were issued before demolitions.

During the suo motu case against the state of Haryana which came up for resumed hearing, the additional advocate general Deepak Sabharwal told the court that the replies in compliance with the directions were ready. The state government justified the numbers of affected persons by claiming that Nuh was essentially a Muslim-dominated district. Nuh deputy commissioner (DC) Dhirendra Khadgata’s reply was directed to be submitted before the high court registry by the division bench of chief justice Ravi Shanker Jha and justice Arun Palli.

Demolition Statistics

The Nuh DC report held that the demolitions were carried out in the past two weeks till August 7 and of the total 443 structures demolished, 162 were permanent and 281, temporary. The persons affected were 354 of which 283 were Muslims and 71 Hindus.

The affidavit further held that due procedure of law was followed before the demolitions and the government had not adopted a pick and choose policy and that too on caste, creed or religion.

The Gurugram DC Nishant Kumar Yadav also submitted before the court that the state government had not collected any information about the caste, creed or religion while collecting details about the encroachment and that all the encroachers were dealt with in the same manner.

Notably, the reports indicated that multiple agencies had carried out demolitions and prior notices were served in most of the cases. Some demolitions were attributed to the court orders and others as regular exercise.

Demolition Origins and Context

For the record, while communal clashes took place on July 31 that claimed six lives and led to massive damage to properties, the demolition drive had begun in Nuh on August 3 and continued till August 7 when the high court intervened and questioned the manner in which it was undertaken. The communal clashes had erupted after a religious procession of Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal was attacked by miscreants and the clashes had subsequently spilled over to adjoining areas of Gurugram.

Read Also Punjab And Haryana High Court Refers Nuh Demolitions Case To Chief Justice

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)