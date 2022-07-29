Nuh DSP murder: All 12 accused held during 'Operation Clean'

DSP, Tauru, district Nuh, who was investigating illegal stone-mining in the district, was crushed to death by the mining mafia during a casual checking on July 19 |

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday informed that all the 12 accused of the July 19 murder of Tauru DSP were nabbed during "Operation Clean" carried out between July 20-25.

The Home Minister said that the operation was carried out by about 1,600 police personnel in the Nuh district, who also kept a check on the mining mafia and illegal mining.



Vij said that during the operation, multiple investigations were carried out by police forces in 33 villages of the Nuh district, during which 90 vehicles were seized, and 268 vehicles were impounded under various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Giving information, the Home Minister said that the 12 arrested accused have been identified as Sabbir alias Mittar of Pachangawa village of Tauru; Jabid alias Billa of Gandwa village of Bhiwadi (Rajasthan); Bhuru alias Taufik of Pachangawa village of Tauru; Lambu alias Isuf of Gandwa village of Bhiwadi; Ikkar alias Ikram of village Panchgawa of Tauru; Asru alias Asrudin of Panchgawa village of Tauru; Sabbir alias Baida of Panchgawa village of Tauru; Arsad alias Lulla of Panchgawa village of Tauru; Abbas of Panchgawa village of Tauru; Shokin of Alwar in Rajasthan, Kallu of village Panchgaon of Tauru, and Mushtaq alias Mangal of village Panchgaon of Tauru.

Vij added that at the time of operation, 61 vehicles were seized under illegal mining, that includes, 10 dumpers, 27 tractors, 8 trolleys, 6 tractor-trolleys, 3 JCBs and 4 compressor machines, besides 268 vehicles impounded under the different MV Act.

