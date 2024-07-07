Nuh: Despite Violence Last Year, Hindu Outfits Say Brajmandal Yatra Will Take Place This Time

(File photo) Aftermath of Nuh violence last year | X

Hindu outfits in Nuh, Haryana are saying that the Brajmandal Shobha Yatra will be organised this year in spite of the riots last year. State assembly elections are due in Haryana later this year.

"This year, the yatra will be organised on Monday, July 22, under the guidance of sadhus and religious leaders of various Hindu organisations," said Rajkumar Garg from Agrawal Mahasabha Nuh. He was quoted by the Times of India.

Last year, violence had erupted during the yatra on July 31. This had in turn led to riots in multiple districts of the state. Seven people lost lives, two of them homeguards. Ninety people were injured in the violence.

Anurag Kulshreshtha, social media head of Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Haryana, said that this year's event will be a "purely religious and non-political"

"It will be led by sadhus, who will focus on the spiritual significance of the yatra. We will ensure it remains peaceful and devotional," he told TOI.

He predicted that 15,000 people will take part in the yatra this time around and that there will be volunteers who will act as guards for the walkers.

No permission sought, say authorities

Local authorities, including the police, are saying that no permission has been given officially for any procession.

District Collector Dhirendra Khadgata claimed nobody had sought permission in writing. Police chief Vijay Pratap told media that permission had not been given for any yatra as of now.

(With inputs from agencies)