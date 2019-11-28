Nuclear plants are safe, says Govt

New Delhi: The government on Thursday assured the Rajya Sabha that nuclear plants in the country are absolutely safe and steps have been taken to ensure their safety after a "malware infection" was reported in the administrative network of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant. "Let me assure the House that the nuclear plants in the country are completely safe," Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh said during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha. "We follow the mantra of safety first and production later," he said while replying to supplementaries. The minister said there was an identification of a malware infection on Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) administrative network which is used for day-to-day administrative activities. The plant control and instrumentation system is not connected to any external network such as Intranet, Internet and administrative system and thus was not affected, he noted.