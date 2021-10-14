e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 10:21 PM IST

NTPC ties up additional coal from Talabira Coal mines of NLC in Odisha

FPJ Web Desk
coal mine |

In its effort to strengthen fuel security, NTPC, the country's largest power generator, commenced coal offtake from Talabira Mines of NLC in Odisha. As per the agreement, NTPC shall offtake of coal from Talabira mines to Lara and Darlipalli. Besides this, NTPC is also ramping up coal production from its captive mines.

The present installed capacity of NTPC Group is 66,900 MW (including 13,425 MW through JVs/Subsidiaries) comprising of 47 NTPC stations (23 coal-based stations,7 gas-based stations,1 hydro station,1 small hydro,14 solar PV, and 1 wind-based station) and 26 joint venture stations (9 coal-based,4 gas-based,8 hydro,1 small hydro 2 wind and 2 solar PV).

ALSO READ

Govt receives dividend of over Rs 2,593 cr from NTPC, Power Grid this fiscal

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 10:21 PM IST
