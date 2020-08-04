NTCA team reaches Kota to probe death of tigress; action taken against two officials

A National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) team has reached Kota to investigate the death of a four year old tigress MT2 in the Mukundara Hills Tiger Reserve (MHTR) in Rajasthan. The decomposed body of the tigress was found on Monday morning. It appeared to be three to four days old. She had given birth to two cubs in the month of May. One of the cubs has been found while the other is still missing. This is the second tiger death recorded in the park in the span of ten days.

The entire incident indicates gross negligence on the part of the Rajasthan Forest Department. It is now coming forth that the signal emanating from the collar of the tigress had been static for over last 72 hours, but no effort had been made to trace her.

Senior officials had rushed to the MHTR after the news of the tigress’s death came across. The post-mortem was conducted and body cremated. There were four huge wounds on the body of MT2. It is now being said that the death was caused by a fight between the tigers during mating.

Experts however rubbish the claims.