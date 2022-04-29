NTAGI approves Serum Institute of India's Covovax for 12-17 age group

National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) has approved Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for the 12-17 age group, sources told news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Last month, an expert panel of the country’s central drug authority recommended granting emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Covovax for the 12-17 age group.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situation in adults on December 28.

Prakash Kumar Singh, Director-Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII), had submitted an application to the DCGI on February 21, seeking EUA for Covovax for the 12 to 17 years age group.

The Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) then deliberated on SII’s application and recommended granting EUA to Covovax.

Recently, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said that Covovax for children will be sold for the same price of Rs 225 in the private market if it's included in government's vaccination program.

Poonawalla had said that Covovax has been approved by DCGI and we're waiting for GoI to allow us to put it on CoWIN app to make it available to everyone.

"Covovax will be used for children. It has been approved by DCGI & we're waiting for GoI to allow us to put it on CoWIN app to make it available to everyone. If it's taken in the govt program also then we'll charge the same price of Rs 225 even for the pvt market," Adar Poonawalla had told ANI.

"We reduced the price (of vaccine doses at pvt hospitals) to make it more accessible to every person who wants to take it. We are charging Rs 225 & the hospitals charge an administration fee of another Rs 150 so that is substantially less than Rs 800-900," the SII CEO added.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 05:31 PM IST