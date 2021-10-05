CUCET answer key declared at cucet.nta.nic.in; challenges accepted till 7 pm today

The provisional answer keys for the Central Universities – Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2021) has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website- cucet.nta.nic.in.

The CUCET 2021 exam was conducted in online mode on September 15, September 16, September 23 and September 24 for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate courses (PG).

Candidates can raise objections to the answer key till 7 pm today, October 5, by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged.

The revised or final answer key will then be released, based on which the result will be declared.

You can download the answer key online by following these steps

Step1: Visit the official website - cucet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'answer key challenge' link

Step 3: Enter your application number, password and login

Step 4: The answer key will be displayed on your screen

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 01:20 PM IST